Pike Township superintendent: Another remote learning day issued due to staff absences at some schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Some students at MSD of Pike Township will have a remote learning due to a continued trend of excessive teacher absences.

Students at Snacks Crossing, Lincoln Middle School, New Augusta North, as well as all high school students in the district will be affected.

All other schools in the district will have in-person classes.

Excessive staff absences have been a recurring theme in November, leading to at least four remote learning days being issued during the month either partially or for all students. It comes during continued contract negotiations between the district and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association.

Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter announced the latest remote learning day on her Twitter Tuesday morning.

An online petition was started earlier this month calling for the immediate removal of Dr. Reichanadter. More than 2,700 signatures have been added.