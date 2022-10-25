FOREST PARK, Ga. — Around 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol are being recalled because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners. The product was sold in a variety of scents and sold at major retailers nationwide. Clorox notes that the original Pine-Sol is not included in the recall.

Recalled Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave, and Lavender Clean Scents (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Sparkling Wave, Lavender Clean, Orange Energy, and Lemon Fresh Scents (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner (Photo//CPSC)

The recalled cleaners were sold with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.

The recall was initiated after testing identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. The bacteria found include Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

This environmental organism is found widely in soil and water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can cause infections in the blood, lungs, or other parts of the body. In 2017, it was responsible for 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in the U.S.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling the following products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.

Product Name UPC# Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean® 28oz 4129440116 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 48oz 4129440272 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean 60oz 4129440112 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 28oz 4129440187 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 48oz 4129440199 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 60oz 4129440239 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 175oz 4129440306 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 100oz 4129497291 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 2x 100oz 4129497376 Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Sparkling Wave® 48oz 4129441904 Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner 144oz 4460030891 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lavender Clean All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129497301 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129435419 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Orange Energy® All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129441772 CloroxPro Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave All Purpose Cleaner 144 oz 4129497434

Anyone with the recalled Pine-Sol should stop using it, take pictures of the UPC code and date code, and throw it away. They can then contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price if they have a receipt, or the manufacturer’s suggested retail price without one.

Anyone with questions can contact Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com. There is also a dedicated recall website available for more information, or to submit a claim.