INDIANAPOLIS – You might think the only place to encounter wild animals is a rainforest, jungle, or safari. But as in turns out, right in the middle of the cornfields, you can get up close and personal with exotic animals from all around the world.

Check out these places in Indiana where you can experience actual meet-and-greets, feedings, photo opportunities, or private tours with some of your favorite beast:

Indianapolis Zoo, Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Zoo gives guest the chance to get extremely close with Rhinos, Elephants, and, if you have time – Sloths! There’s also the opportunity to have a unique adventure with Aardvarks and a significant amount of animal art adventures. To buy tickets to these experiences please click here.

Dolphin Meet & Greet, starts at $20

White Rhino Adventure, starts at $68

Sloth Adventure, starts at $54

Cockatoo Meet-and-Greet, starts at $20

Aardvark Adventure, starts at $27

Elephant Bathing Experience, $68

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Fort Wayne

At the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, in Northeastern Indiana, visitors can meet with Red Pandas, Penguins and a variety of Amphibians, Sitatunga, and more. To learn more about the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Wild Encounters please view here.

Red Panda Wild Encounter. It will start at $300 and can include up to four participants

Oceans Wild Encounter that will feature Sharks, Reef Fish, and a Giant Grouper in the, starts at $200 for up to four guest.

African Savannah Wild Encounter where guest will have a close experience with Wildebeest, Zebra, African birds, and Sitatunga. The experience starts at $175 for a maximum of four visitors.

Penguin Wild Encounter with African Black Footed Penguins. This encounter starts at $175 for up to two participants.

Health and Conservation Wild Encounter with Indiana amphibians will start at $200 and can include up to four individuals.

Columbian Park Zoo, Lafayette

Guest that visit the Columbian Park Zoo will have the chance to meet with a host of different animals including a porcupine, an armadillo, and a tortoise. This zoo also allows families to practice taking care of an exotic pet that may require more training. To learn more please visit here.

Owl, starts at $65 for two people

Porcupine, starts at $85 for two people

Wallaby, starts at $75 for two guest

Opossum, starts at $65 for two guest

Galapagos Tortoise, starts at $100

Tamandua, starts at $100

Armadillo, starts at $65

Penguin, starts at $300

Pet Prep 101 where visitors can choose from a leopard gecko, bearded dragon, small snake, chinchilla, guinea pig, rat, rabbit, parrot, sugar glider, and a turtle. Pricing starts at $35

Cooks Bison Ranch, Wolcottville

The Cooks Bison Ranch is a unique place where you can take a wagon ride to meet with bison, then enjoy a bison burger or chuckwagon meal later for lunch. To learn more about this experience, please view here.

Bison, tickets start at $8 for a ranch tour

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Evansville

The Mesker Park Zoo is home to education experiences, animal exhibits, and feedings! Visitors have the opportunity to feed exotic creatures at a small fee. Learn more here.

Giraffe Feedings (price not listed)

Penguin Feedings (price not listed)