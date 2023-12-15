PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A suspect from a September 2022 double-homicide investigation in Plainfield was arrested Wednesday in Pittsfield, MA.

Dalonny Rodgers, 29, faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for his involvement in a shooting incident at the Whitehouse Motel that resulted in the deaths of 34-year-old Jose Rolando Castaneda and 52-year-old Alfredo Garcia of Texas, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Rodgers, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Pittsfield Police Department after they conducted a stolen vehicle investigation. Rodgers was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, furnishing a false ID, and marijuana possession.

Rodgers faces additional charges before extradition to Indiana.

“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody and to be progressing to the next phase of the case, which we believe will result in a sentence that brings justice to the victims, their families, and our community,” said Plainfield Police Chief Kyle Prewitt.

“Those who commit acts of violence will be held accountable to the letter of the law.”

This story will be updated as information becomes available.