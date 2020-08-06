Plainfield man killed in crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Plainfield man was killed in a crash Thursday in Delaware County, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 2:30 p.m., troopers were called to I-69 northbound at the 245 mile maker, just north of the Gaston SR 28 exit.

They arrived to find a car in the rear of a semi box trailer in the right lane.

ISP says a preliminary investigation shows a Toyota Corolla driven by 41-year-old Kevan McDaniel, of Plainfield, was headed north on I-69 in the right lane when he failed to slow down for traffic that had slowed for a construction zone.

McDaniel tried to stop but was unable to before he hit the rear of the semi, according to crash reconstruction investigators.

The driver of the semi was not harmed.