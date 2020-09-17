Plainfield police say truck stolen from gas station with baby still inside

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Plainfield police say a thief stole a truck from a BP gas station in Plainfield while a baby was still inside the vehicle.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, it happened this morning at the BP on Hadley Road. A 6-month-old child was in a car seat when someone got into the truck and took off.

The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado High Country with license plate DPC803.

Police are asking for people to be on the lookout for the truck. Anyone who sees it should call 911.

