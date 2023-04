PLAINFIELD, Ind. — One person has died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection between State Road 267 and Stafford Road in Plainfield Saturday night.

No other details have been shared at this time. The Plainfield Police Department and the Plainfield Fire Territory are responding to the scene of the accident. The crash remains in the initial stages of its investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.