INDIANAPOLIS — A Plainfield woman has been sentenced to a year in prison and three years of home detention for making bomb threats.

According to court filings, Juanita Lange initially faced 24 separate charges. Eighteen of those charges were dropped as part of her plea agreement.

The six charges that were not dropped are all Level 5 Felonies related to intimidation. Lange will serve a year in prison followed by three years of home detention. She also received seven days worth of jail credit.

According to previous reporting, Lange made several bomb threats to a Cummins distribution warehouse in April 2022. At the time, the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department reported that it responded to 16 bomb threats directed toward the distribution center.

WMPD indicated that threats were called in by a female suspect several times over the course of a day. WMPD, the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad all became involved in the incident before the investigation came to a close.