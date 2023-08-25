INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all lumberjacks! Wood carving, wood art, wood equipment… would you be interested? If so, the three-day Hoosier Hardwood Festival at the Boone County Fairgrounds is for you.

In a celebration of all things wood and of Indiana’s most renewable resource, the hardwood lumber industry, the Hoosier Hardwood Festival is sure to entertain with chainsaw carving, Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel, live demonstrations, beer garden, fair food, and more.

The fun starts Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome for what event organizers say is a great way to experience forestry, woodworking, genuine Indiana wood products, and everything in between.

Are you ready for even more fun? Every popular PopCon returns to the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, August 25th as well for the event’s 10th anniversary.

The convention created by fans, for fans, sets up shop for what event organizers say is Indy’s best three days of pop culture.

This year’s event includes new interactive games, celebrity appearances from popular movies like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, artists, a film fest, and much more.

Don’t forget your cosplay! Opening ceremonies start at noon Friday, with events scheduled through 7 p.m. in the Exhibitor Hall. Saturday, the doors open at 10 a.m. to the general public with events scheduled through 6 p.m. Sunday, and doors open again at 10 a.m. with events through 5 p.m.

Registration for pre-registered and walk-up sales starts all three days, one hour before the Exhibitor Hall opens.