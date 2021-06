(Photo By Shaun Murphy)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a field two miles east of Darlington, Indiana, according to authorities.

Police were called to the area of SR 47 and CR 800 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in response to the crash.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Indiana State Police are currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation.