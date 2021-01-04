Plans for Indiana’s vaccine distribution still being finalized

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — As the state continues to vaccinate health care workers and long term care residents, plans for the general public have yet to be announced.

FOX59 has heard from Hoosiers who are wondering when and how they will be able to get the vaccine. That still remains unclear for most people.

“I want to stress that we are moving in a very intentional order of eligibility for vaccine. We want to ensure that we have enough vaccine before we open up vaccinations to additional groups,” said Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver last week.

The state launched a new website, found at the link here, where new information will be posted as more vaccine becomes available.

In the meantime, Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo said people should be on the lookout for scammers who claim they can provide a vaccine early or claim to be signing you up for a waiting list.

“If they’re asking you to pay money up front, if they’re asking you to click on some sort of a website or link that you’re not familiar with, that’s a real red flag,” Maniscalo said.

According to the state’s vaccination plan, detailed information will be released when the vaccine becomes available for more people. Distribution will happen through local health departments and pharmacies.

In an email, a spokesperson for ISDH said, “information about how to sign up for a vaccine will be announced once that is available.”

You can get more information about state vaccinations at the website here.