TIPTON, Ind. — The victim of a workplace death has been identified as a plant manager.

On Friday, the Tipton Police Department said a workplace death happened at High-Performance Alloys in Tipton. A machine malfunction resulted in the death of one of the workers.

On Wednesday, the Tipton County Coroner confirmed the victim was 38-year-old Elliot Sullivan from Russiaville. He died from “massive” abdominal and chest trauma.

David Kirchner is an owner at High-Performance Alloys. He is also Sullivan’s uncle. Kirchner wanted people to know Sullivan worked for a family company and was family.

“Elliot was my plant manager; he knew everyone and was friends with everyone here,” Kirchner said. “He was loved and will be greatly missed at HPA.”

Kirchner said their work family needed a place to show their love for Elliot, so he set up a GoFundMe memorial page for his wife and three sons. The GoFundMe page also says High-Performance Alloys Inc. will establish a college fund for Sullivan’s children.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspects worksites where fatalities have occurred to determine whether a violation of safety and health standards occurred.

OSHA says these inspections are often comprehensive in nature, but at times may be limited to the area in which the fatality occurred.