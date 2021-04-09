Planting season means Hoosier drivers will be sharing the road with farmers

INDIANAPOLIS– For most Hoosiers, this time of the year brings a familiar site to our roadways as farmers begin their spring planting. Drivers will be sharing the roads with the equipment.

Local first resopnders want to make sure everyone is aware of the challenges this can put on travel. They ask that both drivers and farmers be patient, and respect each other out on the roads.

In some cases, that may mean pulling off when you can to let the other pass. The important thing is to be safe and help prevent serious injury.

Michael Pruitt, deputy chief for the Bargersville Fire Department, said sharing the road with farm equipment isn’t just limited to rural areas. Some machinery even passes through the cities to get to farm land.

Keep in mind that it is legal for farmers to use state highways.