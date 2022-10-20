CHILTON, Wis. — If you have a bird bath, make sure it is not part of this recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Backyard Nature Products is recalling its Birds Choice Hanging and Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Baths due to a fire hazard.

These bird baths were sold in red, yellow and clear at bird and pet supply stores, garden and nursery stores, hardware stores, and retail stores and online nationwide from January 2010 through May 2022.

The recall was initiated because when sunlight goes through the acrylic surface onto a nearby wooden surface, such as siding or decking, the wood surface can overheat. So far, Backyard Nature Products has received two reports of the recalled bird baths causing overheating, smoking, fire and scorching to homes’ decking and siding. No injuries have been reported.

The bird baths are 14-inches wide and include a hanging chain and hook and pole mount. The UPC is at the bottom of the box. The following products are subject to recall:

SKU Description UPC AAP206 Clear Pole Mounted Bird Bath 789453960030 AAP214 Red Pole Mounted Bird Bath 789453960047 AAP216 Yellow Pole Mounted Bird Bath 789453960054 AAH206 Clear Hanging Bird Bath 789453960009 AAH214 Red Hanging Bird Bath 789453960016 AAH216 Yellow Hanging Bird Bath 789453960023

Recalled Birds Choice Pole-Mounted Acrylic Bird Bath Packaging Recalled Birds Choice Hanging Acrylic Bird Bath Packaging Photos//CPSC

Anyone with the recalled bird baths should stop using them and contact Backyard Nature Products to return them for a full refund. The company will email consumers pre-paid shipping labels or send labels by mail. They can also fill out a recall form online.

Anyone with questions can contact Backyard Nature Products at 800-817-8833 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email the company at info@backyardnatureproducts.com.