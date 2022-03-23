INDIANAPOLIS — For the third day in a row, the Indianapolis Public Library branch has remained closed due to plumbing issues.

Library officials say the branch closed Monday after experiencing significant plumbing issues. The plumbing issue took so many restrooms offline, they cannot be open to the public.

Two different contractors are at the library Wednesday to try to fix the plumbing issue, but library officials do not know when the issue will be resolved. No permanent water damage has been reported.

All other libraries remain open as normal.