UPDATE: 3 arrested in Kokomo murder, kidnapping

Troy Lamar Wilson (left) Uriah M. Levy (middle) and Steven B. Allen (right) (photos courtesy of Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three man have been arrested in a murder and kidnapping investigation that began Monday in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) said arrest warrants were obtained for three suspects in connection with the murder of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, of Kokomo and the kidnapping of a 24-year-old male victim.

At around 6:35 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find Young-Beard dead from gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home.

A 24-year-old male victim was found in the bathtub of the home with duct tape on his mouth and binding his wrists and ankles.

Police said the male victim is in stable condition.

Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, of Kokomo, was arrested Wednesday around 5:21 p.m. at the 900 block of North Armstrong Street. Uriah M. Levy, 30, and Steven B. Allen, 28, were said to be at large Thursday morning, but police now say all three are in custody.

Wilson faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery, and is being held on a $500,000 bond with no 10% bondsman or credit cards allowed.

Levy faces preliminary felony charges of criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Allen faces a preliminary felony charge of aiding, inducing, and causing criminal confinement.