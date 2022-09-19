GREENSBURG, Ind. — Two men face felony charges after police say they robbed a home Sunday.

The Greensburg Police Department said the robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive. Officers on the scene learned that two men entered the residence armed with a crowbar. They demanded electronics, cash, cell phones and firearms.

The department was able to get detailed descriptions of the suspects and started searching the area. The department said an officer was able to find one of the suspects in the area. Another suspect was arrested Monday afternoon.

Police say 18-year-old Dalton Preston was found to be in possession of many of the stolen items. He was preliminarily charged with robbery with a deadly weapon. The department said 18-year-old Jacob Gates was found with the remaining stolen items. He was preliminarily charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.

Jacob Gates

Dalton Preston Photos//Greensburg Police Department

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Central Dispatch, Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office and Walmart helped with the investigation.