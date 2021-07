INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for help finding a missing 18-year-old.

IMPD said Desaray Shidler was last seen near 512 Buffalo Ridge on Thursday, July 8. Family members said she has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, suffers from cystic fibrosis and requires medication.

She’s 4’3″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317.327.6160 or call 911.