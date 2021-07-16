Police arrest 2 Indianapolis men in connection with interstate shooting

Police arrested 18 year old Chase Turner (left) and 19 year old Chordae Spearman (right) in connection with a shooting on the Interstate July 11. (Photo//Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police arrested two Indianapolis men in connection with a shooting on the interstate Sunday.

The Indianapolis State Police said the shooting happened on I-65 near Meridian around 3:12 on July 11. Troopers responded to a crash and found a white Kia with heavy front-end damage and what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. Detectives believed a second vehicle occupied by three people pulled alongside the Kia after the crash and fired multiple shots.

Police arrested Chase Turner and Chordae Spearman in connection with the shooting. Turner faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness while Spearman faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness.



Chordae Spearman and Chase Turner (Photo//Indiana State Police)

Police are also looking for help finding Abel Luna for questioning in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

20-year-old Abel Luna of Indianapolis (Photo//Indiana State Police)