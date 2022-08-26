Devonte Barlow (right) and Dylan Miller (right)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.

On Friday, the Kokomo Police Department announced the arrests in the case. Devonte Barlow and Dylan Miller now face multiple charges in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Delphos Street in Kokomo just after midnight on July 16. Officers responding to the scene found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Dowling was taken to a Kokomo-area hospital in critical condition before being transported to an Indianapolis facility where he later died.

An investigation into the shooting revealed Barlow and Miller as suspects in the case. Barlow was arrested Wednesday at a Kokomo address on preliminary charges of:

conspiracy to commit murder

aiding, inducing, or causing murder

unlawful transfer of a handgun

use of false information to obtain a firearm

Miller was arrested Thursday at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center. He faces preliminary charges of:

murder

conspiracy to commit murder

obstruction of justice

unlawful carrying of a handgun

straw purchase of a handgun

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at 456-7399 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.