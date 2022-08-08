JOHNSON COUNTY — A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests come after a months-long narcotics investigation involving undercover buys. The investigation resulted in a total of 109 counts of charges for the various suspects.

The following people were charged in connection with the operation:

Seth Bay, Dealing Methamphetamine, two counts of dealing a narcotic

Jonathan Bickelman, two charges of dealing methamphetamine

Andy Boner, two charges of dealing methamphetamine

Jason Boone, two counts of dealing methamphetamine

Kailey Borszem, two charges of dealing narcotic

Jakob M Boudreau, Three charges of dealing methamphetamine

Nolan Brumley, dealing a counterfeit substance

Aaron Burkart, two counts of dealing methamphetamine

Ruby Butler, dealing metamphetamine, dealing hash, dealing marijuana

Melanie Dow, three counts of dealing methamphetamine

David A Farmer, dealing counterfeit substance, false informing

Autumn Felumero, two counts of dealing metamphetamine, dealing marijuana and neglect of a dependent

Derek L Gorham, two charges of dealing metamphetamine, dealing marijuana and dealing hash

Cynthia Hood, two counts of dealing methamphetamine

Jonathan Gibson, two charges of dealing methamphetamine

Cassandra Landis, maintaining a common nuisance

Gladys L Livesay, two counts of dealing hash, dealing a schedule 2 drug, two counts of dealing marijuana

David G Luster Jr, dealing a schedule 1 drug, two charges of dealing methamphetamine

Marty Gibson, dealing meth

Christian Lee Merrill, dealing a shedule 1 drug

Christopher W Morgan, dealing a shedule 2 drug

Micaih Murray, two counts of dealing marijuana

Damon Nance Jr. two counts of dealing narcotics

Michael Northcutt, dealing meth

Emily P Parrish, dealing meth

Misty Phelps, dealing meth and two counts of dealing a narcotic

Michael D Pisano, dealing meth

Elisha C Quarles, dealing meth, dealing counterfeit substance theft

Ashlynn Ramage, Dealing meth

Hayden Ratliff, dealing meth and dealing a narcotic

Carl Scott, dealing meth and two counts of dealing a narcotic

Two counts of dealing meth and dealing a schedule 4 drug

Kyle A Sherman, dealing meth

Brandon M Staley, dealing a schedule 2 drug, dealing a schedule 3 drug, dealing marijuana

Robert Stone, three charges of dealing meth

Tony A Williams, dealing meth and dealing a schedule 4 drug

Kristoni A Tucker, dealing meth

Jesse Turner, four counts of dealing a schedule 2 drug

Jennifer S Turner, two counts of dealing a schedule 2 drug

Damien Tyler, dealing meth and habitual traffic offender

Darrell Waltz, dealing meth and dealing a lookalike to be a controlled substance

Rachel Warner, dealing meth

Dalton Whetstine, dealing meth, dealing a schedule 2 drug, legend drug

Colby M Whittemore, dealing meth, dealing paraphernalia

Michael Wiederhold, dealing meth

Charles A Williams, dealing meth

Starla Adams (Hicks), Dealing meth

Natoshia Aldredge, two counts of dealing hash, dealing a schedule 2 drug, two counts of dealing marijuana

Ashley L Armour, three charges of dealing meth

Jami L Barroso, dealing meth

The office said one of the suspects, Natoshia Alldredge, was arrested in a previous round-up. The arrest comes after the Franklin Police Department said she sold marijuana to an undercover detective at a Greenwood police station.

The department said Gladys Livesay, also arrested in the roundup, was driving Alldredge and assisted in the drug deal. While investigating Alldredge, a court document filed in her case said she spoke about products she could get, saying she drove to Michigan every three to four days to buy drugs and bring them back to Indiana for sale.

The office said some of the suspects, including Alldredge and Livesay, were in relationships. These included:

mother and son

girlfriend and boyfriend

girlfriend and girlfriend

husband and wife

One of the suspects, the department said, even brought their infant with them to the deal.

Those arrested will be given dates to appear in their respective courts over the coming weeks. The remaining arrest warrants are being unsealed through the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office Monday afternoon and those people are being encouraged to surrender to law enforcement.

The following agencies assisted in making arrests in Johnson County and surrounding counties:

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Franklin Police Department

Greenwood Police Department

United States Marshals Service

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Edinburgh Police Department

Johnson County Court Services.