JOHNSON COUNTY — A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests come after a months-long narcotics investigation involving undercover buys. The investigation resulted in a total of 109 counts of charges for the various suspects.

The following people were charged in connection with the operation:

  • Seth Bay, Dealing Methamphetamine, two counts of dealing a narcotic
  • Jonathan Bickelman, two charges of dealing methamphetamine
  • Andy Boner, two charges of dealing methamphetamine
  • Jason Boone, two counts of dealing methamphetamine
  • Kailey Borszem, two charges of dealing narcotic
  • Jakob M Boudreau, Three charges of dealing methamphetamine
  • Nolan Brumley, dealing a counterfeit substance
  • Aaron Burkart, two counts of dealing methamphetamine
  • Ruby Butler, dealing metamphetamine, dealing hash, dealing marijuana
  • Melanie Dow, three counts of dealing methamphetamine
  • David A Farmer, dealing counterfeit substance, false informing
  • Autumn Felumero, two counts of dealing metamphetamine, dealing marijuana and neglect of a dependent
  • Derek L Gorham, two charges of dealing metamphetamine, dealing marijuana and dealing hash
  • Cynthia Hood, two counts of dealing methamphetamine
  • Jonathan Gibson, two charges of dealing methamphetamine
  • Cassandra Landis, maintaining a common nuisance
  • Gladys L Livesay, two counts of dealing hash, dealing a schedule 2 drug, two counts of dealing marijuana
  • David G Luster Jr, dealing a schedule 1 drug, two charges of dealing methamphetamine
  • Marty Gibson, dealing meth
  • Christian Lee Merrill, dealing a shedule 1 drug
  • Christopher W Morgan, dealing a shedule 2 drug
  • Micaih Murray, two counts of dealing marijuana
  • Damon Nance Jr. two counts of dealing narcotics
  • Michael Northcutt, dealing meth
  • Emily P Parrish, dealing meth
  • Misty Phelps, dealing meth and two counts of dealing a narcotic
  • Michael D Pisano, dealing meth
  • Elisha C Quarles, dealing meth, dealing counterfeit substance theft
  • Ashlynn Ramage, Dealing meth
  • Hayden Ratliff, dealing meth and dealing a narcotic
  • Carl Scott, dealing meth and two counts of dealing a narcotic
  • Two counts of dealing meth and dealing a schedule 4 drug
  • Kyle A Sherman, dealing meth
  • Brandon M Staley, dealing a schedule 2 drug, dealing a schedule 3 drug, dealing marijuana
  • Robert Stone, three charges of dealing meth
  • Tony A Williams, dealing meth and dealing a schedule 4 drug
  • Kristoni A Tucker, dealing meth
  • Jesse Turner, four counts of dealing a schedule 2 drug
  • Jennifer S Turner, two counts of dealing a schedule 2 drug
  • Damien Tyler, dealing meth and habitual traffic offender
  • Darrell Waltz, dealing meth and dealing a lookalike to be a controlled substance
  • Rachel Warner, dealing meth
  • Dalton Whetstine, dealing meth, dealing a schedule 2 drug, legend drug
  • Colby M Whittemore, dealing meth, dealing paraphernalia
  • Michael Wiederhold, dealing meth
  • Charles A Williams, dealing meth
  • Starla Adams (Hicks), Dealing meth
  • Natoshia Aldredge, two counts of dealing hash, dealing a schedule 2 drug, two counts of dealing marijuana
  • Ashley L Armour, three charges of dealing meth
  • Jami L Barroso, dealing meth

The office said one of the suspects, Natoshia Alldredge, was arrested in a previous round-up. The arrest comes after the Franklin Police Department said she sold marijuana to an undercover detective at a Greenwood police station.

The department said Gladys Livesay, also arrested in the roundup, was driving Alldredge and assisted in the drug deal. While investigating Alldredge, a court document filed in her case said she spoke about products she could get, saying she drove to Michigan every three to four days to buy drugs and bring them back to Indiana for sale.

The office said some of the suspects, including Alldredge and Livesay, were in relationships. These included:

  • mother and son
  • girlfriend and boyfriend
  • girlfriend and girlfriend
  • husband and wife

One of the suspects, the department said, even brought their infant with them to the deal.

Those arrested will be given dates to appear in their respective courts over the coming weeks. The remaining arrest warrants are being unsealed through the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office Monday afternoon and those people are being encouraged to surrender to law enforcement.

The following agencies assisted in making arrests in Johnson County and surrounding counties:

  • Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Franklin Police Department
  • Greenwood Police Department
  • United States Marshals Service
  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • Edinburgh Police Department
  • Johnson County Court Services.