BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday.

The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.

The victim told police he stood outside his vehicle while other family members shopped because he was concerned that Martin might steal from the truck. While waiting, he told police that Martin approached and took out a large knife from his bag.

The department said the victim told officers that he thought Martin was going to slash the front driver’s side tire, so he tried to grab Martin’s hand. As they fought over the knife, the victim said Martin stabbed him in the abdomen.

Martin walked away from the scene before officers arrived. The department said they started checking the area along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. An officer spotted Martin and began giving commands, but Martin ran away.

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to locate Martin and released a K9 into the wooded area after Martin refused to leave. The department said the K9 successfully located and apprehended Martin.

Martin was checked out at the hospital before being booked into the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a license.