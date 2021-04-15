Police arrest Parke County woman for allegedly stealing from booster club

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police arrested a Rockville woman Thursday following an investigation into an alleged theft from the booster club where she formerly served.

The Indiana State Police said detectives began investigating former treasurer for the Parke Heritage Booster Club Patricia Hanks. The investigation revealed that Hanks allegedly deprived the booster club of more than $9,000.

Police say Hanks served as the treasurer of the booster club from August 2018 through February 2021. While serving as treasurer, she was allegedly not depositing funds into the bank accounts to benefit in self-gain.

Police arrested Hanks Thursday afternoon and was being held in the Parke County Jail on a preliminary charge of theft.