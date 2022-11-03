INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead.

The shooting happened on October 7 at the Southport Crossing apartments. Neighbors in the area heard a series of gunshots and came outside to find one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.

“I got up and looked out the window and saw the man running down the sidewalk holding his chest and holding a big silver pistol,” said neighbor Robert Torgerson.

Robert says the second victim collapsed near a bush near his apartment and neighbors tried to assist, but that man died overnight at the hospital.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Lamont Day Jr. and 24-year-old Gary Miller II. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said preliminary information led investigators to believe both deaths were related.

As the investigation continued, the IMPD said detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Craig Chambers as a suspect in the case. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit was able to locate Chambers on October 31, 2022 with the help of the US Marshalls.

Police say they took Chambers into custody without further incident on a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.

Anyone with additional information on the case is encouraged to call Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov.