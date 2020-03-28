Police arrest suspect in murder of 4-year-old boy

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo resident faces charges in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The Kokomo Police Department said the arrest comes after the death of a 4-year-old Saturday morning.

Police initially responded to a report of an unconscious, unresponsive suspect just after 11 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the boy being treated by the fire department and medics. He was transported to the local hospital where he later died.

56-year-old Helen Martin was arrested on a preliminary murder charge following an investigation into the death.

The case remains under investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.