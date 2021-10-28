Police can connect with youth with sports through NBA All-Star Legacy grant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood celebrated the ribbon cutting of two outdoor basketball courts at JTV Hill Park on Thursday.

The courts were funded by the NBA’s All-Star Legacy grant program, which had given out a million dollars worth of investments to different parts of Indiana, four of them specifically had gone to Marion County. The Police Athletic and Activities League will be in charge of the courts, giving youth the opportunity to play sports with law enforcement.

“I remember coming out and I’d see kids playing out here and having a great time, and from time to time our officers would come over and play with them as well,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “Those bonds that were forged then are something that no one takes away … that’s what we as the IMPD want.”

These courts will be the second All-Star Legacy project that was completed in Marion County, the first being before the pandemic in February 2020 in the Concord Neighborhood.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett expressed his excitement during the ribbon-cutting, hoping it will keep strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and their community as well as keep children out of trouble.

“They’ll provide another place for kids in this neighborhood to exercise, to play, to enjoy, to interact, to have fun, to make good decisions, and good choices,” Hogsett said. “They’ll get to hone their talents, and another added benefit is they’ll get to know our city’s police officers, in the best way possible.”