Police caution Greenfield residents as search is on for wanted felon

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Several law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a wanted felon who is fleeing on foot in the Greenfield area, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Police caution anyone living in and around the area of 300N/125W to stay their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

The search is for 37-year-old Michael Riddle, who is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black sweat pants. Riddle is described as standing 5’7″ tall, weighs about 165 pounds has brown hair and blue eyes.

GPD says K9s are out tracking, as well as officers on foot. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Greenfield police, Indiana State Police and Johnson County Sheriff are participating in the search.

Riddle failed to appear in court on September 21. The warrant for Riddle includes charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of an altered handgun and carrying a handgun with a prior conviction. He was sentenced to 39.5 years in prison for multiple methamphetamine dealing cases in September.