INDIANAPOLIS -A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say.

The chase began around 8:14 p.m. when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic infraction near 33rd Street & Keystone Avenue.

The officer began to follow the male driver and observed him run another vehicle off the road.

The officer turned on their lights and attempted to stop the driver for reckless driving, but the driver took off.

The driver led police on a chase, which included a residential area.

The chase ended when the driver ran a red light hit two other vehicles at the intersection of 42nd Street & Arlington Avenue.

Two men and two women were hurt in the crash. They were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Police say the male suspect was arrested at the scene for reckless driving, and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment for a broken leg.

During the arrest, police smelled alcohol on the driver and also discovered an open container inside the car.

Police say the male suspect was wanted on three outstanding warrants, including in Marion County for invasion of privacy and criminal mischief. The suspect also had two other felony warrants outside of Marion County for fraud and identity deception and the other for counterfeiting.

Police say it’s still early on in the investigation and final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.