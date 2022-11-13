NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Two New Albany residents were arrested Saturday after fleeing police and continuing a pursuit through Jackson, Scott and Clark counties.

The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when the Seymour Police Department responded to an attempted theft call from Home Depot. According to a release from ISP, the suspects, later identified as Chance Money and Jessica Holliday, fled the Home Depot parking lot in a U-Haul box truck once officers arrived at the scene. Seymour Police officers tried to stop the vehicle before it merged onto I-65 Southbound but were unsuccessful. Soon after, Indiana State Troopers and other local law enforcement joined the pursuit.

The vehicle fled south through Jackson County, per the release, and continued to drive southbound toward oncoming traffic on I-65. As a way to stop the driver, an Indiana State Police-Versailles Post trooper staked out near a median in northern Scott County. The trooper attempted to place a “tire deflation device” in the road for the suspects to run over, but instead, the suspects drove through the median toward the trooper. The trooper fired at least one round of shots in the direction of the vehicle, but neither Money or Holliday were injured.

The vehicle reentered the southbound lane of I-65 and drove into Clark County. The pursuit ended near Sellersburg, Indiana, and Money and Holliday were taken into custody. Both suspects were wanted on previous felony warrants out of Clark County per ISP. After a search, marijuana and other paraphernalia were found in the U-Haul truck.

Both suspects will face initial appearances in court in Clark County.