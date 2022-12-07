RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe Central Jr. Sr. High School cheerleading coach faces charges after police say she shared a photo of a nude man with some members of her squad.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said the arrest comes after the school contacted them about concerns regarding Hanna Gilmer. The school was concerned that the cheerleading coach was possibly sharing inappropriate material.

The department said its investigation found that Gilmer shared the nude photo with at least three members of the squad.

As a result of the investigation, Gilmer faces three counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. Each count carries a possible sentence of 6 months to 2 and a half years imprisonment.

She was booked into the Randolph County Jail on a $500 cash bond.