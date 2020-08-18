Police, community partnerships driving crime out of Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The combination of more IMPD and community group presence on the northwest side is driving crime out of neighborhoods. That area is experiencing a 12% decrease in violent crime, like homicides, robberies and rape, over last year.

“I think that’s more important than data or anything else that people who live there, feel safe,” IMPD’s Northwest District Commander Lorenzo Lewis said during a socially-distanced interview. “We’ve gotten feed back from numerous people in that area that things feel a lot better.”

For about two weeks, the City of Peace Coalition, along with other neighborhood organizations, have increased the amount of time and energy they are putting into foot patrols and other crime prevention efforts on the northwest side.

“I don’t want to mislead people and think it’s just us, cause it’s not,” Elder David Coatie, co-founder of Indy TenPoint and member of the City of Peace Coalition, said. “It’s everybody.”

Using an Indy TenPoint model, some group members are finding success through more engagement with neighbors and more visibility.

“When you have increased patrols by IMPD, when you have increased presence community organizations, when you have increased presence by neighbors who would not typically engage but then get engaged, that’s the best equation you can have,” Coatie said.

As an IMPD Chaplain and assistant pastor, Coatie’s personally went to 400 homicide victims’ funerals in a six year period. Preventing crime is a personal mission to him.

“I don’t want to see any more African American males go to jail or go to the morgue,” Coatie said.

Back on August 7, after the City of Peace Coalition’s peace walk wrapped up near 28th Street and Dr. MLK Jr. Street, some sort of large fight broke out in the Family Dollar in that area. Coatie recalls a man who said he had a license to carry went to get a gun.

“I said, ‘Well that doesn’t give you that right to have that gun here in a charged scenario where out of fear, you could shoot somebody,'” Coatie explained. “It just got very testy from there.”

Fortunately, the man decided to put his gun away and Coatie said he was grateful the situation de-escalated.

“Ironically as the scene kind of broke down, I went back and talked to him in private and he said, ‘man I’m so glad you were here,'” Coatie recalled.

Conversations and decisions like that will drive the homicide rate down, Coatie and Lewis are sure of that.

“None of us are against guns, it’s the problem of guns in the wrong hands is the main thing,” Lewis said.

The increased patrols in “hot spot” areas identified by IMPD officers are a part of the plan the City of Peace Coalition presented to Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration earlier this summer.

“We’re not there to shut the whole block down or anything like that, but we’re there to be visible and to make people feel safe,” Lewis said.