HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he went more than 100 mph through a construction zone while drunk Tuesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said a trooper was near a construction zone on I-70 around 3:48 Tuesday morning when a driver drove through the 55 mph zone at 117 mph. The trooper’s speed laser locked in on the vehicle going 113 mph.

Photo//Indiana State Police

The trooper pulled over the driver, identified as 45-year-old Luis Fernandez of Greencastle. He was booked in the Hendricks County Jail.

“I’m glad Master Trooper Flores was in position to get this dangerous person off the road,” said ISP representative Sgt. John Perrine.

Fernandez faces preliminary charges of reckless driving in a highway work zone, reckless driving, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with the tag endangerment.