EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged on Thursday with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily harm after police say a child overdosed on fentanyl.

According to a release from Evansville Police, the child was taken to the hospital around 3 a.m. on April 29 for a suspected opioid overdose and hospital staff gave the child narcan treatment. The child’s mother told police that the child’s father, Kevin Ladell Moman, 28, woke her up and said that the child put something in his mouth and was unresponsive.

Moman was located at his apartment with his other child and taken to police EPD headquarters for an interview. According to the release, Moman said the child followed him outside to his car, where he saw him put something in his mouth. Search warrants were obtained by the EPD/VCSO Narcotics Joint Task Force for Moman’s apartment, and police say that surveillance video did not show Moman exiting the apartment being followed by the child as he claimed.

On May 5, test results were received that revealed the child had tested positive for fentanyl. Moman was brought to EPD headquarters, where police say he refused to give an accurate account of what had occurred. Moman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Police say the juvenile was released from the hospital and both children have been removed from the home by DCS while the investigation is still active.