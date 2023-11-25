HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after authorities say he left a young child unattended in a casino parking garage for over an hour.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to Riverside Drive at 11:55 p.m. for a report of a young child left alone inside of a vehicle. Security guards at the scene say they saw the juvenile walking around the parking garage on the second floor. Officers say they found the juvenile inside a running car.

Officers spoke to the offender, identified as Isaiah Jones, 27, who said he gave the juvenile his phone before entering the casino. Jones said he was at the casino with his father, looking for his father’s friend and he lost track of time.

Police say Jones was seen on security cameras driving into the parking garage at approximately 10:45 p.m.. Officers later discovered Jones had a suspended license and a warrant for failing to appear.

Jones was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Failure to appear

Neglect of a dependent

Driving with a suspended license

