Police find person dead in field on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide Detectives are conducting a death investigation that occurred on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., 911 operators received a call in reference to someone down on the 7900 block of Red Mill Drive.

Responding officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a victim in a field suffering from what they say appears to be gun shot wounds.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene and the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.