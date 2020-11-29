Police find two men shot to death at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred on the near northeast side late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., 911 operators received a call in reference to someone being shot on the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue.

Responding officers found a man at the Blackburn Terrace Apartments suffering from at least one gun shot wound. As they were canvassing the area they ended up locating another man who was also shot.

IEMS Medics arrived and pronounced both men dead at the scene. The names of the victims has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Police are asking for help finding whoever is responsible for the two homicides. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD’s Homicide Office at 3170327-3475 or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8466).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.