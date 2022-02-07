Police: Gary police officer shot, in stable condition

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary police officer was shot and wounded Monday while responding to reports of gunshots fired in the northwest Indiana city, police said.

Sgt. William Fazekas was listed in stable condition at a hospital, according to Gary Police Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The 32-year veteran of the Gary Police Department was shot about 1 p.m. CST while responding to a call about active shots fired, Westerfield said.

“The situation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available,” she said.

A manhunt was underway in Gary on Monday afternoon for the suspect.

Gary police were being assisted in the search by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit, as well as the Special Operations and patrol units.

Fazekas is assigned to the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division.

Senators Eddie Melton (D-Gary) and Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton) issued the following statements:

“I was pained today to hear the news that my friend Sgt. William Fazekas was shot in the line of duty. However, I’m grateful to hear that he is in stable condition and receiving further treatment. Sgt. Fazekas has honorably served the Gary community for 32 years, putting his life on the line every day. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he knows that he has the entire Gary community behind him.” Senator Rodney Pol (D-Chesterton)

“I was saddened to hear the news that Sgt. William Fazekas was shot while on duty, but I’m glad to know he is receiving treatment and recovering. I want to thank him for his service to our community, and he and his family will be in our prayers.” Senator Eddie Melton (D-Gary)