Police: Hancock County man arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing car into weekend hayride

WILKINSON, Ind. – Police arrested a Hancock County man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car into a weekend hayride.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Dustin Oakes, 33, was headed south on County Road 900 East when his Honda Accord struck a northbound hay wagon near 6600 N. 900 East. It happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The car struck the front left portion of the wagon, which was being pulled by a tractor, police said. The wagon had about 25 people on it, most of them juveniles. While some had minor scratches, no injuries were reported, police said.

The crash disabled both wheels on one side of the wagon; the tractor was able to be driven from the scene and the tractor driver wasn’t cited.

Officers saw open containers of alcohol in Oakes’ vehicle and also noticed “other signs of impairment.” He was taken to the Hancock County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.

An officer with the Shirley Police Department was the first to arrive at the scene and detained Oakes until deputies arrived.

“This crash could have been much worse,” said Capt. Robert Harris with the sheriff’s department. “We remind everyone driving on the roads to be aware of farm implements on the roadways completing the fall harvest, and to be aware of trick-or-treaters and other Halloween related activities.”