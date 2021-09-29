Police: Homeowner shoots, kills 1 after home invasion in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police say one person is dead after a home invasion early Wednesday in Anderson.

911 dispatchers received a call from a homeowner in the 1300 block of E. 8th Street around 12:47 a.m. The caller said there was a break-in at the home. The caller told police they shot the suspected burglar.

Police confirmed a person was found on the scene that was deceased. That person’s gender and age is unknown.

Anderson police are expected to release more information later today.

The scene is just a few block south of Anderson University although there is not believed to be a connection.