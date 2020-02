Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Columbus police were called to Tool Dynamics Wednesday night where a man was found shot to death in the parking lot.

The victim's car was recovered about a mile away from the scene.

Investigators are calling it a death investigation, not a homicide.

FOX59's Jesse Wells says the case in unusual because the victim was found in an industrial neighborhood.

This story will be updated. Check back for the complete report.

