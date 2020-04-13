Police in Lafayette seeking person of interest ‘shots fired’ disturbance

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are asking the public for information to help locate a person of interest.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) said on Friday, April 10, around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired in the 3800 block of Wembley Dr.

Police said no one was injured, but a vehicle and three homes were struck by gunfire.

According to LPD, Michael Jermal Charles has been identified as a person of interest in this case.

Charles is described as a black male, 5’3” tall and weighing around 165 lbs.

Police said Charles should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact LPD at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.