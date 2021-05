MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Madison County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 4-year-old boy.

The child is described as a black male. His first name is Abdul, and police say he is 3′ with a thin build and wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.

He was last seen on camera around 2 a.m. walking alone from his home in the Springbrook neighborhood. That is on State Road 13 between I-69 and Fortville.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.