Police in Sullivan County looking for help finding hit-and-run driver

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Sullivan County are looking for help after a hit-and-run driver sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened along County Road 700 East near County Road 350 North. Heather Reeves was driving northbound when her vehicle was overtaken by a white vehicle.

The vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, tried to pass Reeves’ vehicle, but the vehicles collided. Reeves was sent off the right side of the road, hitting a bridge abutment. The white vehicle continued on without stopping.

Reeves was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Aaron Evans, a passenger in her vehicle was transported to a Terre Haute hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about a white-colored pickup with fresh passenger-side damage, possibly showing blue paint transfer, is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308.