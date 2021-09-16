Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash County woman

ROANN, Ind.– The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for the disappearance of Sue Bennett, 89, of Roann, Indiana. She was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe her as 5’8″, 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Her vehicle is a red, 2003 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate RKC940.

Bennett is in need of medication and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Wabash County Central Dispatch at 260-563-9223 or your local law enforcement agency.