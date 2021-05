WHITELAND, Ind. — Police in Whiteland are asking the public to help find two suspects in connection to an armed robbery.

Officials said just before 6:15 on Sunday morning, two men with handguns entered the Marathon gas station on US 31. They are accused of displaying their weapons as they demanded cash.

Both ran off in an undetermined direction before police arrived.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Whiteland police at 317-535-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.