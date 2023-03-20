HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Monday after police say he threatened a hospital security guard with a samurai sword.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for reports of disorderly conduct just before 1:30 a.m.. Officers say they arrived and found Daniel Lawrence, 38, shirtless with a samurai sword outside of the door to the hospital.

Police say after noticing authorities arriving at the scene, Lawrence began running away and ignored commands to drop the sword. While running away, Lawrence tripped and fell, causing him to drop the sword and officers were able to take him into custody before he could pick the sword back up.

Security footage from the hospital allegedly shows Lawrence approaching a security guard with the sword and swinging it at the walls and door while screaming “come on come get me, I have a sword come on”. According to the affidavit, Lawrence also broke the windshield of a Posey County ambulance before approaching the door.

Lawrence was booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.