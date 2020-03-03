Police investigate after body found in Lawrence creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are investigating a death in Lawrence.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4100 block ofo Fall Creek around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon after a passerby noticed what appeared to be a body in the water.

When police arrived, they confirmed that a male body was in Fall Creek. A dive team arrived to pull the body out and take it to the coroner's office for an examination.

As of the time of this report, police do not know the cause of death or where the body entered the water.