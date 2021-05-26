Police investigate after boy shot near Brownsburg park

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The Brownsburg Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Green Street. This is located near the Arbuckle Acres Park.

The department said they were called to the park on a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. While they were responding, they learned that there was a victim that was injured. They also learned of a vehicle that was involved.

When they pulled over the vehicle, they found a boy that was wounded with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The boy’s condition is unknown as of the time of this report.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, but do not have any suspect or motive information. They were talking with possible witnesses to try to figure out what happened.

At the time of the shooting, there were several events taking place inside the park including the Brownsburg Little League getting ready for evening games. The league sent out a note to participants saying the matter has been addressed and the fields are open and safe for the evening games.

“Individuals and families, they should always remain vigilant no matter where they go. It’s an unfortunate incident that happened today,” said Corporal Chris Nelson with the Brownsburg Police Department. “Historically, Brownsburg is a very safe community. Our parks are a very safe place. Unfortunately, we have a large group of individuals here today, it appears to be, that wanted to ruin that. But, overall, we do believe our parks and our community are very safe.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.