Police investigate after two people shot on Indy’s northeast side

UPDATE: The IMPD says the victim who was in critical condition has died.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Mitthoefer Road shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition, the other was reported to be awake and breathing.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.