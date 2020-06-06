Police investigate after woman found dead in vehicle in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of East Market Street just after 10:30 Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

An initial investigation discovered the woman who died suffered some sort of trauma. Detectives learned the incident happened at West 21st Street and I-65. Police detained a person for questioning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477